Planned Alt-Right Rally Against Illegal Immigration Causing Friction

LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A planned alt-right rally against illegal immigration is causing friction.
The America First Rally is set for this Sunday evening on Main Beach in Laguna.
Emotions are still raw after the violent clashes at a rally of white nationalists in Virginia last weekend. Locals wonder if any kind of rally related to Trump is a good idea.
“I can see there being a pretty big community backlash in Laguna Beach specifically,” said Thomas Cota, who works in Laguna.
“I think it’s a terrible idea,” said Tustin resident Sara McKay.
On Tuesday lawmakers in Northern California called for the National Park Service to rescind a permit issued for a pro-Trump rally scheduled for next week.
Police said it could easily turn violent. Just like it did when pro-Trump supporters clashed with protesters in Huntington Beach last spring. That’s why Laguna Beach officers will keep a close eye on the rally and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is prepared to help if things get ugly.
“I don’t think anyone should attend,” said Huntington Beach resident Joel Chang. “I don’t know why this is happening.”