2 Men Killed, 2 Wounded In North Hollywood Shootout

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shootout in North Hollywood late Monday night.
The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in front of an apartment complex at Morrision Street and Klump Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. Neighbors reported hearing up to 20 gunshots.
A group of four to six men believed to be in their 20s or 3os were engaged in an argument prior to the shooting, police said.
One victim died at the scene and a second passed away after being rushed to a hospital. Two others were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. It’s unclear if any suspects are outstanding. It’s possible some of the victims may also be suspects in the shooting.
Two guns were recovered at the scene, police said.
No names have been released.