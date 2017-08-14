Hikers Found Dead In Mojave Desert ID’ed As Yorba Linda Couple

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Two hikers found dead in the Mojave Desert have been identified as a couple from Yorba Linda.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says 60-year-old Gen Miake and 58-year-old Kathie Barber were discovered Saturday near Amboy Crater, an extinct cinder cone volcano.
Barber called 911 at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday to say she’d become separated from her husband, who had a heart condition, and was out of water. A helicopter crew spotted the bodies a short time later, just about 100 yards from each other, and one to two miles east of the trailhead, officials said.
The couple was in the open desert with no shade and the temperature was estimated at 113 degrees.
The crater, which rises above a wide, barren lava field, is popular among desert hikers despite the scorching heat.
