Man Confesses To Police He Strangled His Mother In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — A man called police Monday and confessed to them he had strangled his mother at her home in the city of Orange.
Brandon Sanchez, 27, dialed 911 at about 2:45 p.m., according to Orange Police Sgt. Phil McMullin.
Jamie Green was choked to death in her house on East Ridgemont Court at Rockhurst Drive, McMullin said.
The victim’s son remained on scene and was arrested, the sergeant said.
The suspect’s grand-stepmother told CBS2’s Stacy Butler that he has bipolar disorder and cannot hold down a job.
She also said the victim was a retired school teacher, who recently started a quilting business.
The victim lived at the house with her husband and their two dogs.