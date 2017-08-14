Cyclist Trying To Help Friend Killed In Long Beach Hit-And-Run Crash

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A cyclist was killed in Long Beach after falling from the SUV he was trying to stop after it struck his friend and cycling buddy.
The initial crash happened before 1:15 a.m. Monday at the Long Beach Boulevard exit of the 91 Freeway, where the two cyclists had been crossing the intersection. One of the cyclists was struck, and his friend jumped on the SUV that hit his friend in an attempt to get the driver to stop.
The cyclist fell from the SUV in the area of Long Beach and Bort Street and was killed by the SUV. Witnesses say the SUV’s driver circled around to get a better look at what happened, then sped off.
The driver abandoned the SUV a short distance away and ran away. Police towed the SUV, which is not believed to be stolen. Detectives say they have an idea of who the driver is.
The cyclist who was killed was a man in his 30s, but police have not yet released his name. His friend, who was struck by the SUV first, suffered minor injuries.
The two cyclists were friends and belonged to the same cycling club.