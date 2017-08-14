Cassini Spacecraft Starts Final Phase Of 20-Year Saturn Mission

Keidel: Has Mayweather Really Lost A Step?During a recent sit-down with Stephen A Smith, Mayweather mused over his upcoming fight, and made some unusually self-effacing assertions. Most notably, that he's lost a step and that McGregor is not only the younger man, but also larger and stronger. So, says Mayweather, this is the first time his foe as the edge, at least on paper.