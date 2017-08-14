Attorney For OC Jail Break Has No Defense: ‘I’m Good, But I’m Not That Good’

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — The three Orange County jail inmates who recorded their escape last year on a cellphone were in court Monday to enter pleas of guilty or not guilty but instead got a continuance.
Sal Cuilla is the attorney for the alleged mastermind Hossein Nayeri says he has no case.
“There isn’t much of a defense to that type of an escape,“ Sal Cuilla said. “I’m good, but I’m not that good. I think the video speaks for itself. We’re not really contesting there was an escape.”
Nayeri, who is back in jail awaiting trial for torture and kidnapping, narrated the escape video which was released to the media last month.
Fellow inmates Bac Duong and Jonathan Tieu are part of the video which documents the trio squeezing through vents and crawlspaces eventually getting to the roof of the Santa Ana jail where they scaled down to freedom
They were on the run for eight days. After an all-out manhunt, Nayeri and Tieu were captured in Northern California. Duong turned himself in in Santa Ana.
The lawyers for the men continued their arraignment until next month.