134, 605 Freeways Closed For Fatal Crash Investigations

TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA.com) — SigAlerts were issued Monday for two fatal crashes in Norwalk and Toluca Lake, where all the eastbound lanes of the Ventura (134) Freeway were closed for a motorcycle crash that is now considered a crime scene.
The crash at Cahuenga Boulevard in Toluca Lake was reported at 4:25 a.m., and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness reported that the motorcyclist crashed into the center divider, but authorities are now investigating the scene as a possible hit-and-run.
Transitions from the 170 and 101 Freeway to the eastbound Ventura Freeway were closed for the investigation and clean-up.
In Norwalk, a motorist was killed in a rollover crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway at the Glen Anderson (105) Freeway. The crash was reported at 5:28 a.m., and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A SigAlert was issued for all northbound lanes of the freeway until at least 6:45 a.m. The California Highway Patrol was able to open up at least one lane shortly after the crash.
