Passerby Allegedly Attacks Tourist Accused Of Giving Nazi Salute In Germany

August 13, 2017 9:10 AM

BERLIN (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say a tourist from America was punched in Germany after allegedly displaying the Nazi salute.

The incident involving the 41-year-old male tourist and a passerby unfolded just after 8 a.m. Saturday in Dresden, the Associated Press reported.

The wire service says the man sustained minor injuries. His identity has not been released.

The passerby accused in the assault left the scene, but was being sought, AP reported.

As for the tourist, he remains under investigation for violating a law in Germany that prohibits the display of Nazi symbols.

The tourist was reported to have had at high blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident, the wire service indicated, citing police.

