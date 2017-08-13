Man, 70, Killed By His Own Boat’s Propeller

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said a 70-year-old man was tragically killed Sunday afternoon by his own boat’s propeller in Newport Beach.
The man was severely cut by the propeller, officials said.
The victim’s age was initially given as 69.
The accident was reported to the Orange County Sheriff’s Harbor Patrol just before 3 p.m. as passengers aboard his large double-decker boat tried to save their captain, Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Gil told the Orange County Register.
The injury happened after the man climbed into the water for a swim close to the open waters near the jetty, Gil told the Register.
Gil said the accident allegedly occurred when someone on board tried to get him in the boat quicker and backed the vehicle up towards him.
The victim was pulled on board and CPR was attempted, Gil said.
The man was pronounced dead at the Coast Guard dock by paramedics from the Newport Beach Fire Department, the OC Register reported.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in this accident, Gil said.
