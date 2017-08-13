Highland Police Search For Attempted Murder Suspect Who Shot Man For Blocking His Car

HIGHLAND (CBSLA.com) Deputies with the Highland Police Department are on the hunt for an attempted murder suspect who they say shot a man who was blocking his car Sunday morning making him late for church.

Officials said the incident occurred just before 8:45 a.m. on the 7700 block of McKinley Street.

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Jamie Hawkins, 20, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to te throat.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported Hawkins — a resident of San Bernardino — to a local area hospital.

Authorities said Hawkins, was visiting friends at the complex and parked his car blocking other vehicles.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Calvin Treadway, who reportedly lives in a trailer at the rear of the location, confronted Hawkins and told him to move his car.

Treadway became upset that Hawkins’ vehicle was blocking his in the driveway, and told the victim he needed to leave so he could take his father to church.

Police said at this point, Hawkins and Treadway verbally argued and it escalated into a physical fight. Hawkins allegedly punched Treadway. Officials said Treadway retrieved a handgun, pointed it at Hawkins and fired.

After shooting the victim, Treadway and his father left in a gold Toyota Camry.

Authorities said Treadway is considered armed and dangerous, and a known gang member.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Highland Police Department at (909) 425.9793 or Sheriff’s dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).