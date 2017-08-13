Elephant Spotted In Residential Street In Ventura County

August 13, 2017 1:23 PM

PIRU (CBSLA.com) — If you live in Ventura County, you may have come across an elephant over the weekend.

Yes, we said elephant.

The large mammal was spotted in Piru on Saturday by some who took to social media.

elephant tweet Elephant Spotted In Residential Street In Ventura County

(credit: Twitter.com)

A call to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that an elephant is out there for filming purposes.

Capt. Cook, a watch commander for the department, said he hadn’t heard of calls being placed by concerned residents.

“It’s not that out of the ordinary that they would have it out there for filming,” Cook said.

No further details were available.

