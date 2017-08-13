No Serious Injuries When Sheriff’s Cars Collide In Malibu

August 13, 2017 2:38 PM

MALIBU (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say two deputies escaped serious injury when their patrol cars collided in Malibu.

Officials say the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway.

Sgt. Brad Johnson says there were no serious injuries, but one deputy was transferred to a hospital for observation.

Johnson says no other details were available about how the crash occurred or who was responsible.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

