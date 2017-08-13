No Serious Injuries When Sheriff’s Cars Collide In Malibu

MALIBU (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say two deputies escaped serious injury when their patrol cars collided in Malibu.
Officials say the two-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway.
Sgt. Brad Johnson says there were no serious injuries, but one deputy was transferred to a hospital for observation.
Johnson says no other details were available about how the crash occurred or who was responsible.
