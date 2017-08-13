Brush Fire Burns Close To Homes In Riverside

August 13, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: Riverside Brush Fire

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) — A fast-growing brush fire threatened homes Sunday afternoon in the Box Springs Mountain area of Riverside. The fire broke out about 4 p.m. and quickly grew from 200 to 850 acres.

An evacuation order is in place for all residents West of Hidden Springs Drive from Greenridge Drive to Country Gate Road.

Riverside County Fire Department in cooperation with CAL FIRE is battling the blaze. The cause has not been determined.

