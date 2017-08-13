Best Water Parks In Orange County

Temperatures can get pretty hot in Orange County in the summer. In fact, it can get so hot in Orange County that you and your kids will look for any kind of relief you can find. Water parks are a great source of relief, and as a bonus they help wear your kids out. If you and your kids are looking for relief from the heat, try these places where you can get wet and cool off.



Knott’s Soak City

8039 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

www.knotts.com 8039 Beach Blvd.Buena Park, CA 90620(714) 220-5200 Soak City is basically a kid’s dream in the summer. This is a water park with plenty of attractions for the entire family. Here you’ll find The Beach House with water guns and a variety of other things that will allow you to spray those around you. You’ll also find lots of thrill-inducing slides and an area where the smaller kids in your family can safely play in shallow water.



Great Wolf Lodge

12681 Harbor Blvd.

Garden Grove, CA 92840

(888) 960-9653

www.greatwolf.com 12681 Harbor Blvd.Garden Grove, CA 92840(888) 960-9653 Amusement parks are known for providing thrills with fast rollercoasters and other attractions. Great Wolf Lodge provides the thrills, but focuses them on water attractions. Here you’ll find water slides that are sure to take your breath away as much as the great rollercoasters. You’ll also find slides where you can race against your friends and family. This park also has areas designed for smaller children. A stay at Great Wolf Lodge is sure to be enjoyed by the whole family.



Stanton Central Park

10660 Western Ave.

Stanton, CA 90680

(714) 890-4268

ci.stanton.ca.us 10660 Western Ave.Stanton, CA 90680(714) 890-4268 Giant water slides and other water-park attractions are nice. However, those big water parks also mean a lot of waiting in line, which can be frustrating. Waiting in line for a water attraction does nothing to provide relief. Stanton Central Park has a water-play area that doesn’t require any admission cost or waiting in line. Kids and parents alike can get involved in spraying each other and providing relief during the summer months.



Crown Valley Community Park

29751 Crown Valley Parkway

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

(949) 425-5100

www.cityoflagunaniguel.org 29751 Crown Valley ParkwayLaguna Niguel, CA 92677(949) 425-5100 This isn’t a water park in the truest sense. However, an area of this park will definitely provide some relief for the kids on those hot days. The Sprayground is a playground area where kids will get sprayed by water as they play. Not only will this give your kids the chance to cool off, but if you live in south Orange County, it provides an alternative with a lot less driving and cost.



Sigler Park

7200 Plaza St.

Westminster, CA 92683

(714) 895-2860

www.westminster-ca.gov 7200 Plaza St.Westminster, CA 92683(714) 895-2860 Sigler Park is a big park with lots of amenities. One of those amenities is the splash pad, which is a big area of the park where kids and grown-ups can enjoy getting sprayed with water from decorative trees and birds. The space and the number of sprayers allow a lot of people to be accommodated at once. A trip to the Splash Pad is just the ticket on those days (and there are plenty of them) where the heat becomes unbearable.

By Gary Schwind