Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles – August 14

Talk with the Creators of “Hamilton”
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 468-1770
www.hollywoodpantages.com
It’s your chance to be in the room where it happens as a conversation will be held with the Tony Award-winning creative team behind the hit musical “Hamilton.” Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, and Andy Blankenbuehler will discuss the musical’s origins, development, creative choices, and how the story continues to be relevant centuries later. VIP tickets that include a post-show reception with the panelists are available. Performance of “Hamilton” not included.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-2772
www.centertheatregroup.org
Simon Stephen’s Tony Award-winning play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is now showing at the Ahmanson Theatre. Adapted from the best-selling novel by the same name, the play follows 15-year-old Christopher who has an extraordinary brain, but not the social skills to match. As suspicion grows that he killed his neighbor’s dog, he takes it upon himself to discover the true culprit, leading him through an engaging and life-changing journey. The play continues at the Ahmanson through September 10.
2017 Burbank Comedy Festival
Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant
102 Magnolia Blvd.
Burbank, CA 91502
www.burbankcomedyfestival.com
Comedy takes over Burbank this week as national headliners join emerging comedians for the 4th annual Burbank Comedy Festival. Running from August 13 to August 19, the event features more than 100 shows, celebrity podcasts, and industry panels throughout three Burbank venues. Tonight’s highlights include a live taping of the irreverent, headline busting podcast “The Jimmy Dore Show,” and performances by Carol Leifer and Kevin Pollak.
MagicMania
Colony Theatre
555 North Third St.
Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 558-7000
www.magicmaniala.com
A four-day, five performance festival of magic kicks off today as over 25 world-class master magicians and variety acts take the stage at the Colony Theatre. The rotating roster of talent includes Magic Castle alumni, acts from Broadway, world champion jugglers, winners of multiple television contest shows, and more. Performances range from show-stopping feats, to unbelievable sleight of hand, interactive parlor magic, and mind-blowing illusion.
IGNITE @ the Ford! Series: The Music Center on Location
Ford Theatres
2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 461-3673
www.fordtheatres.org
The newly renovated Ford Theatre is hosting three nights of performances from The Music Center on Location. The outdoor amphitheater will showcase groundbreaking performances from pioneering music and dance artists. Tonight’s show includes a contemporary dance performance of Awáa by acclaimed choreographer Aszure Barton. Other performances during the long weekend of shows includes the Jacob Jonas The Company, Tim Heckler, and Rufus Wainwright.
Echo Park Rising
Echo Park Area
www.epr.la
Once a small popup event, Echo Park Rising has grown into one of the city’s best festivals. Now in its 7th year, the event includes tons of music on multiple stages, comedy, kids’ programming, hipster crafts, storytelling, and art openings. It will also continue to focus on the creativity, diversity, and small businesses of the Echo Park area. Echo Park Rising is free, but VIP passes with shaded seating and various lounges with “no wait” bar lines are also available.
Art Deco Festival
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(800) 437-2934
www.queenmary.com
Don your dapper suits and vintage duds, it’s time again for the Queen Mary’s 13th annual Art Deco Festival. Step aboard and drink, dine, and dance like it’s the 1920s. Enjoy the world’s largest Art Deco collection, as you shop, learn, peruse, and even get styled at the Vintage Bazaar. Various ticket options are available for the two-day festival, including entry to today’s Swingin’ Sunday Tea Dance, a traditional tea service with dance and vintage inspired spirits.