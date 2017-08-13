Acclaimed Actor-Writer Joseph Bologna Dies At 82

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Acclaimed actor, director, playwright Joseph Bologna has died.

He was 82.

His family said he died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

In his long and storied career, Bologna was nominated for his work behind-the-scenes as well as in front of the camera — as acclaimed as he was for acting, his most critical success came for writing; he was nominated for an Oscar and two Emmys (winning one) and also won a WGA for screenplay writing.

He died surrounded by family and friends at City of Hope in Duarte.

Renee Taylor, his wife of 52 years, said “He had a beautiful life and a beautiful death having fully and gratefully experienced three years since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at Cedars Sinai,”

Bologna and Taylor wrote their first Broadway show’ “Lovers and Other Strangers.” They went on to write the screenplay, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

The couple also wrote 22 published plays, many of which were on were on Broadway, such as “It Had To Be You,” “Bermuda Avenue Triangle.”

The Brooklyn-born Bologna also had great success in television and film often playing tough guys with heart.

He was perhaps best known for “Honor Thy Father,” Blame It On Rio.” “Woman in Red” “My Favorite Year” and ” Big Daddy.”

His longtime friend, Dr. Roger Lerner from Cedars Sinai, came to visit Bologna late last night at City of Hope, and asked Joe, who was going in and out of consciousness, if he was comfortable.

Joe, the lighthearted-comedian-to-the-end, replied, “No, but I make a living.”