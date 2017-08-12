5 Hurt When Suspect Slams Into Car During Covina Pursuit

August 12, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Covina

COVINA (CBSLA.com) – Five people were injured Friday evening, two critically, when a suspected drunken driver crashed into another vehicle in Covina while fleeing from authorities.

The crash ended a brief pursuit of a Toyota Sienna. It occurred at 8:42 p.m. at the intersection of Barranca and Cienega avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, who were in pursuit of the driver.

Two people suffered critical injuries, one person suffered moderate injuries and two others suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. One of the patients had to be extricated from the vehicle.

All patients were taken to a hospital via ground ambulance, a county fire dispatcher said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many patients were in the bystander’s vehicle, or if the suspected DUI driver was in custody.

