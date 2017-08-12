Parking And Safety Concerns At Rams Preseason Opener

August 12, 2017 6:17 PM
Filed Under: Rams, rams safety, Safety Concerns

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Rams football is back, which also means heavy traffic and safety concerns around the Coliseum.

The Rams first preseason game is underway and if this season is anything compared to last year, large crowds and safety will continue to be a concern for fans attending the game. However, the team says it’s putting a cap on the number of tickets it sells this season to make sure security screenings go smoother than last year.

” We will have a good time no matter what. “says a Rams fan. “When there is crowds, there’s going to be some inconvenience.”

Hefty parking prices have also been an issue for fans attending the games, but prices seem to have dropped compared to last year. A parking lot that was charging $100 last year, dropped their prices to $40.

 

 

