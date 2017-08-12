Former LAX Officer Shot, Killed In Compton Garage

August 12, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Compton, LAX

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – A husband and father of five who previously worked as a Los Angeles Airport police officer was shot and killed in his garage in Compton early Friday morning.

compton1 Former LAX Officer Shot, Killed In Compton Garage

Derrick Sinclair. (Courtesy: Sinclair family)

Derrick Sinclair, 42, was shot while sitting in his garage in the 15600 block of South Visalia Avenue at 12:16 a.m., the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department reports. He was rushed to a hospital with several gunshot wounds, where he died, the coroner’s office confirmed.

Sheriff’s detectives believe Sinclair was sitting in his garage watching television when the gunman entered and confronted him, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect accused Sinclair of being a gang member, LASD reports. When Sinclair responded that he was not in a gang, the suspect shot him anyway, deputies said.

The gunman then fled on foot. A description of the suspect was not released.

A family member Saturday told CBS2 that Sinclair is a husband and father of five children. He used to work as an LAX police officer, but no longer does, the relative said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

