2 Missing Hikers Found Deceased

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said two missing hikers have been found deceased.
Just after 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station and Sheriffs Aviation 40K1 team responded to the area of the Amboy Crater and National Trails Highway following the report of two lost hikers.
The 40k1 crew located an adult male and female, both 50 – 60 years of age, deceased in the area.
It was unclear how long the couple was missing.
No additional information is available at this time.