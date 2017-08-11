Where To Eat In Westlake

Though it doesn’t receive the buzz of bordering Koreatown, Silver Lake, Echo Park, and Downtown the Westlake dining scene should not be overlooked. Offering a unique mix of affordable Latin American gems, Old school favorites and exciting newcomers Westlake is certainly a contender for one of L.A.’s premier food destinations. Here are some of the most notable restaurants the neighborhood has to offer.

Langer’s

704 S. Alvarado St.

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 483-8050

www.langersdeli.com

Celebrating its 70th anniversary, this L.A. legend continues to attract hordes of customers hungry for top notch Jewish deli favorites. While the sprawling menu offers plenty of tasty classics, the must-order here is the pastrami. The #19, in particular has emerged as Langer’s most popular order and for good reason. Featuring an impressive stack of that juicy, smoky pastrami, and topped with cole slaw, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, all housed between two slices of rye bread, this is the epitome of sandwich perfection

La Fonda de Los Comperos

2501 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 380-5055

www.lafondadeloscamperos.com

Dinner and a show are the name of the game at this Westlake institution which serves up satisfying Mexican fare with a side of live music, specifically the Grammy award winning Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano. After a near decade long hiatus, La Fonda returned to original Wilshire home last year, reviving a local favorite that dates all the way back to 1969. Order a plate of enchiladas, a margarita (or two) and enjoy the show.

Pacific Dining Car

1310 W. 6th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 483-6000

www.pacificdiningcar.com

Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast, a fancy dinner, or an after-midnight snack, Pacific Dining Car has you covered. Open 24 hours each and every day of the year, this fine dining throwback has been going strong for over nine decades. Steak receives top billing here and rightfully so, with dry-aged corn-fed beef cooked to perfection. Enjoyed with a martini in the stately Northern Pacific Room, it truly makes for an unforgettable dining experience.

Crawford’s

2616 Beverly Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 568-3133

www.crawfordschicken.com

Chicken and beer. That pretty much sums up Crawford’s and, quite honestly, you couldn’t ask for much more at this hole-in-the-wall newcomer. The chicken is served two ways, classic fried or hot, the latter drenched in a bath of spices that will leave your mouth tingling. The chicken is served with your choice of cole slaw, baked beans, and potato salad while boiled peanuts and French onion dip serve as the only other menu offerings. There are cheap beer options but it’s worth it to upgrade to one of the rotating locals brews on tap.

image: Cafe Teragram

(credit: Justus Dunton)

Café Teragram

1234 W. 7th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

(213) 689-9100

www.teragramballroom.com/cafe-teragram

This vegan-friendly daytime spot located inside the Teragram Ballroom features brunch specialties, soups, salads, and sandwiches with an emphasis on using locally sourced ingredients. While the menu offers plenty of healthy options it’s hard to overlook the decadent Egg in a Hole Breakfast Burger highlighted by a chorizo-spiked beef patty and a fluffy challah bun that features an egg baked into it. Note that Café Teragram is open for dinner on show night only and exclusively for event ticketholders.

Los Molcajetes

1800 W. 8th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90057

(213) 388-8994

The original location of this popular no-frills local chain serves up some of the best Salvadoran food in town. Come hungry for hearty platters of yuca and chicharrón, carne asada, and mojarra. Daily soup specials are sure to hit the spot, especially the Thursday only sopa de pescado. But the can’t miss order here is Los Molcajetes’ freshly-made pupusas, the traditional stuffed corn tortilla served hot off the griddle.