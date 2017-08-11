Water Main Break Closes Busy West Hollywood Intersection

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A water main break caused some major traffic issues at a busy West Hollywood intersection Friday.
An eight-inch cast iron water main broke at the intersection La Cienega Boulevard and Melrose Avenue just before 4 a.m., sending water gushing into the street and causing minor flooding for some nearby businesses.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews responded and shut off the water. Approximately 31 customers were without service as of 10:45 a.m., which was expected to be restored by about 5 p.m., according to LADWP’s website.
Several lanes were closed around the intersection. Drivers were advised to avoid it while crews conducted repairs.
The cause of the break was not immediately confirmed.