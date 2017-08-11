Rams Trade For WR Sammy Watkins

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams acquired talented wide receiver Sammy Watkins from the Buffalo Bills Friday via trade.
The Rams received Watkins and a 2018 6th round draft pick in exchange for CB E.J. Gaines and a 2018 2nd round draft pick.
Watkins was the fourth overall selection by the Buffalo Bills back in 2014.
In his first three seasons with the Bills, the receiver totaled 153 catches, 2,459 receiving yards, and 17 scores in 37 games. He had career highs of 1,047 receiving yards, nine TDs, 80.5 yards-per-game and 17.5 yards-per-catch in 2015 while appearing in 13 contests that year.