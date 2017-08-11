Man Arrested In Drive-By Killing Of Victorville Girl

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com) – A 26-year-old gang member has been arrested on murder charges in the drive-by shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Victorville.
Anthony Pitts was taken into custody Thursday night in Redlands, San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon said at a Friday morning news conference. Two women were also arrested in connection with the case.
At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Makiya Walls was inside her home at Monaco Drive and Palermo Avenue when shots came through the front window and struck her. She died at a local hospital about 90 minutes later.
The gunman fled in a sedan.
According to McMahon, Makiya was not the target of the shooting. Pitts was in an ongoing feud with Makiya’s family, McMahon said. That feud prompted the shooting.
The victim’s residence was targeted by Pitts and the two female suspects, authorities said.