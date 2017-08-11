City Council Votes In Support Of LA 2028 Bid

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The Los Angeles City Council has approved a new memorandum of understanding and host city contract for the 2028 Olympics.
In a 12-0 vote, the Council’s approval was one of the last key hurdles before the city can officially host the Games for the first time since 1984.
After submitting a proposed $5.3 billion budget for the 2024 Games, the city would receive some big financial concessions for ceding the Olympics to Paris, including a $180 million advance from the International Olympic Committee that will in part help fund youth sports leading up to 2028.
While the 2024 estimate was considered low, an independent analysis of a new budget in the works for 2028 isn’t expected for several months.