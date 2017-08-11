Best Activities This Weekend In Los Angeles – August 11

It’s time to get the weekend plans and there is a wealth of cool happenings going on. Depending on your preference, you can bounce from the football field to the theatre in the same afternoon.

Friday, August 11



See “Hamilton”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(213)365-3500

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Theatre6233 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(213)365-3500 To say this is a hot ticket is a gigantic understatement. The hip-hop driven musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton was a record setting success on Broadway and earned some 11 Tony Awards in various categories. With archives of critical praise, the real story is the mania that surrounds landing a ticket. Be prepared to shell out some major dough to get into this production. Credit card bills are probably worth it though as Lin Manuel Miranda is a tour de force. This production has cemented his legacy as a Broadway star that has transitioned into household name.

Saturday, August 12



Los Angeles Rams Vs. Dallas Cowboys

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

3911 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90037

213) 747-7111

www.therams.com Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum3911 S. Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90037213) 747-7111 Just a few years ago Los Angeles was in a professional football drought and now, the Southland has not one but two teams. With the start of the season officially still a few weeks away, fan will get a sneak peek at what the roster will look lie with some interesting preseason action. One of America’s most beloved franchises in the Dallas Cowboys will step onto the field at the Coliseum this Saturday to tangle with the LA Rams. While the pace is less frenzied then in-season play, fans can enjoy a more casual football experience and watch as building blocks are put into place. If you can’t wait for the fall, the preseason is here to soothe that itch.





World Dodgeball Society

Multiple Locations

Los Angeles, CA 90001

worlddodgeballsociety.com Multiple LocationsLos Angeles, CA 90001 If you have ever had fond memories of the schoolyard and felt the urge to chuck a bouncy red ball, there is a society of people that are waiting to welcome you. The World Dodgeball Society is passionate community of people that get together across the city to host games for adults. These organized teams and assemble brackets and play with all the competitive spirit you would hope for in an adult dodgeball league. Designed to work out some stress by channeling your inner child, this is a great way to work up a sweat and seal a great Saturday afternoon.

Sunday, August 13



CicLAvia: San Pedro Meets Wilmington

Banning Park

M. St. & Avalon Blvd

Wilmington, CA 90744

www.ciclavia.com Banning ParkM. St. & Avalon BlvdWilmington, CA 90744 As ambassadors of alternative transportation and for city pride, CicLAvia continues to encourage participants to ditch the car and hop on a bike. For this ride, cyclists of all types will cruise through he Harbor Area and explore the likes of the historic Vincent Thomas Bridge and the vital Los Angeles Waterfront. While massive road closures are normally a bad thing, the production of CicLAvia ensures that major traffic arteries are wide open for people to enjoy on bike, skates, skateboards, just about anything with wheels and without a motor. This is a great way to see the city and take in some local sights in addition to getting a bit of a workout.





CatCon L.A.

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E. Green St.

Pasadena, CA 91101

www.catcon.com Pasadena Convention Center300 E. Green St.Pasadena, CA 91101 While a convention dedicated entirely to cats seems particularly niche, the 2015 and 2016 installments of CatCon generated some 27,000 visitors. The popularity is such that the convention had to move to bigger digs in the Pasadena Convention Center to house all the cat madness. For those unfamiliar, the convention aims to showcase everything cat related from adoption to fashion, from wellness and even technology related to your feline needs. Even if you aren’t fanatic about cats there is something inside of everyone that makes an adorable kitten impossible to resist. This weekend in Pasadena is your chance to experience just that.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.