Nearly $1M In Sneakers Recovered After Theft From Harbor-Gateway Warehouse

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find the thieves who stole nearly $1 million in athletic sneakers from a warehouse yard in the Harbor-Gateway area.
A chassis container that had been loaded with 10,728 pairs of men’s and women’s athletic and running sneakers was found abandoned Tuesday near Rose Hills Memorial Park. The container had been stolen Sunday night.
The shipment had been offloaded at a business in the 4400 block of Baldwin Avenue in El Monte, a location that had been tipped off to the Cargo Hijack Unit of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes.
About $900,000 worth of the stolen product was recovered, Los Angeles police Detective Marc Zavala said.
“We got back all but one case,” Zavala said. “For me, we’re happy – that’s amazing.”
Authorities were still working on identifying suspects in the theft.
Anyone with information about the theft can contact Zavala at (818) 832-7510 or Detective Jeannette Santos at (818) 832-7511.