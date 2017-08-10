Hunt Is On For Gunman Who Shot Girl, 12, At Victorville Home

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities are looking for a gunman who walked up to a Victorville home and opened fire, killing a 12-year-old girl.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say Makiya Walls was inside the home at Monaco Drive and Palermo Avenue when shots smashed through the front window and struck her Wednesday night.
She died at a hospital.
The man – who was armed with a shotgun – fled in a white, possibly four-door sedan.
Walls’ mother wept Thursday as she described her daughter, calling her smart, witty, respectful, caring, and “the most innocent child with the biggest heart.”
A neighbor told CBS2 she believed she heard four pops — very loud and very quick in succession. She believed it might have been fireworks at first. She then heard sirens and knew something wasn’t right.
“They just came out screaming that someone had shot their daughter,” she said, “right through the front window.”
Investigators haven’t released a motive for the attack.
