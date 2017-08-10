Teen Arrested In Irvine Burglary Interrupted By Nanny

August 10, 2017 11:24 AM
Filed Under: Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – A male teen has been arrested in connection with an Irvine home burglary last month in which a nanny and a child walked in on the suspect.

irvine burglary Teen Arrested In Irvine Burglary Interrupted By Nanny

(Irvine PD)

Irvine police reported Thursday that the suspect was identified thanks to tips from the public following the release of surveillance video of the crime. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in San Bernardino County.

According to Irvine police, on the afternoon of July 31, the suspect smashed a rear glass window on a home in the 20 block of Royal Grove in Woodbury. At 12:37 p.m., a nanny came home with a child, who lives at the home, and found the burglar on the staircase. Police said the suspect ran past the baby sitter and fled through an open garage door.

The suspect’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

