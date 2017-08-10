Suspect From 1987 Botched Carjacking Murder Convicted

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities said that a 53-year-old suspect in a 1987 cold case murder has been convicted.
The Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the killing occurred as the result of a botched carjacking.
It took about two days before jurors found Pierre Romain guilty of first-degree murder.
A special allegation that he used a gun during the crime was also found to be true.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15 when Romain faces up to 27 years to life in state prison.
Deputy D.A. Tannaz Mokayef of the Major Crimes Division prosecuted the case.
The D.A. said on June 29, 1987, victim Jade Maurice Clark, then 21, was in a vehicle parked outside a club on Highland Boulevard. Clark was with a friend when he was approached by Romain and another man. Romain pointed a gun at Clark who had his own weapon.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Clark shot the defendant in the arm. Romain also opened fired, killing Clark.
DNA recovered from the bullet tied Romain to the murder.