Domestic Disturbance Turns Into Standoff At Pacific Palisades Mansion

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA.com) — Gunfire and the sound of tear gas canisters being shot were heard early Thursday morning amid a standoff in the Pacific Palisades.
The standoff began as a domestic dispute just before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alta Mura Road. Four neighboring homes have been evacuated or contained.
The homeowner told police that she got into an argument with her boyfriend, who had been drinking heavily. The boyfriend, who is in his 50s, apparently used one of the many weapons the homeowner’s mother keeps and began firing shots inside the home.
Police have fired several canisters of tear gas into the home, which has been described as a $14 million, 9,000-square-foot mansion. The odor of tear gas has escaped the home and firefighters have distributed gas masks to neighbors and reporters outside.
A SWAT team plans to send a robot into the home.