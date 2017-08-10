‘I’m Never Hiring A Girl Again:’ Hollywood Assistant Leaks Vulgar Email Allegedly Sent By Former Boss

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — “You know when someone accidentally gets CC’d on an email and it’s awkward for everyone?”

That’s how a Facebook post from a former assistant to a Hollywood manager to the stars began as she leaked a vulgar rant allegedly sent by her former boss after she requested a day off for International Women’s Day to mark the movement’s “A Day Without a Woman” in March.

Rosette Laursen published a lengthy post Tuesday, revealing how her entire team at Michael Einfeld Management was accidentally cc’d on his response, apparently meant for two male colleagues.

“Are you f**king kidding me. At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I’m never hiring a girl ever again,” the email allegedly read.

“No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season. No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out.

“Uppity Selfish C**t. Heather went to work. I’m sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired.”

Laursen says Einfeld, who she refers to using the alias “Jorkle” throughout the post, subsequently apologized. But his response only made matters worse, texting her a series of expletive-laden messages.

“I apologize for venting like a misogynistic f****t. I was letting off steam I didn’t mean to hit reply all. I’m an a**hole. If you come back we can play Nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I am truly sorry,” reads a screenshot of the correspondence.

Laursen says she responded with her own message: “I quit.”

She filed suit against Einfeld, who she claims ignored “every letter, phone call and email from the lawyer,” prompting her to forgo a trial and instead make the correspondence public.

Einfeld released a response via his own Facebook page Thursday as Laursen’s essay went viral, writing that he was “devastated.”

“I was first informed of the post on Monday, and would have responded sooner except that it has taken me a few days to comprehend my shock and embarrassment,” he writes in part.

“First let me say without reservation – I am sorry,” he continues. “I used language that was tasteless, humorless and completely inexcusable. I believe deeply in workplace diversity regardless of race, gender, creed or sexual orientation, and I am mortified that the things I have said have worked against my commitment to inclusion.”

Laursen says she hopes her essay sheds light on a pervasive problem in the workplace.

“Both men and women experience verbal abuse, but are afraid to stand up for themselves,” she writes. “They don’t want to have to be the one to take action. They are willing to put up with things that are absolutely crossing a line because the job will look good on a resume for the next step in their careers, or hope the connections made through the job might be beneficial.”

“I am aware that I have chosen to pursue a bizarre and fun career in Los Angeles, one of the wealthiest cities in the world, and everything will be ok for me,” Laursen continues. “It’s incomparably worse for a majority of women in the world. Which is a big reason why I wanted to be a part of making change for them by striking on March 8th.”