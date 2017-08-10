Standoff Ends In Beverly Grove, Coroner Now On The Scene

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles police’s SWAT team has left the scene of a standoff in Beverly Grove, where the coroner is now on the scene early Thursday morning.
The standoff began at about 5 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Edinburgh Ave.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports that the entire area around Melrose and Crescent Heights was locked down.
On Wednesday evening a call came into possibly either the FBI or possibly through the LAPD. That information has not been confirmed yet.
Authorities arrived at the scene where a child and a woman were inside with the man. The authorities were worried that he was armed so they began a negotiation process.
The wife and the child eventually came out of the home.
Police say SWAT officers left the area a few hours ago, but would not confirm the suspect is dead.