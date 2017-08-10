“Hamilton’ Tickets For $10? This Is No Joke

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Broadway smash “Hamilton” opens tomorrow in Los Angeles.

As in New York, tickets for the show will be expensive and hard to get. (A premium seat for the opening can cost you more than $1,700.)

People who have tickets might feel like they’ve already won the lottery, but as CBS 2’s Jo Kwon reports, a lottery-style selection process will give many fans the chance to see the show for only $10.

Kwon spoke to fans to get their take on the ticket gambit.

One man told her he just bought three tickets for his niece.

And how much were the three?

“For…I’m not going to tell you how much,” he said with a smile.

Laura Wellener thought about seeing the show while visiting LA. But she knows tickets are a bit pricey.

“They’re very expensive and there’s five of us in our family. And that’s just, that can’t, just wouldn’t happen.”

Her daughter Ava was also hoping to see the show.

“I’m a huge fan,” she said.

Chris Bramante might be the ultimate fan. He and his buddies started a sing-a-long fan club in 2015 called “Hamiltunes.”

He knows tickets are expensive. How much? Even he doesn’t wanna guess.

“I’m a little afraid to check,” says Bramante.

The production and the Pantages Theater have confirmed there will be a daily $10 lottery for seats.

“Wow, that would be wonderful,” said Wellener.

“I’d be super excited to try that.” said Ava.

“I think it’s great,” Bramante added.

He said many of his fellow “Hamiltunes” club members bought season passes to the Pantages just to see “Hamilton” but he says he is happy to try his luck on the lottery.

Exact details on how the lottery will work have not been revealed.

But the man who got the three tickets for his niece has a warning.

“It’s nice to try, but people come with high expectations, and they shouldn’t,” he said.