Truck Hauling Concert Equipment Crashes On 10 Freeway In East LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Just one lane is open on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Santa Fe in East Los Angeles after a big rig ended up on its side early Thursday morning.
The lanes were supposed to be cleared by 5:30 a.m., but has now been extended to at least 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The truck crashed into the center divider just before 2 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but large equipment was brought in to upright the big rig, whose load of concert of equipment also had to be cleaned up.
Just the far right lane is open to traffic.