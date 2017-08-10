Truck Hauling Concert Equipment Crashes On 10 Freeway In East LA

August 10, 2017 6:12 AM
Filed Under: 10 Freeway, East LA, Sigalert

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Just one lane is open on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Santa Fe in East Los Angeles after a big rig ended up on its side early Thursday morning.

The lanes were supposed to be cleared by 5:30 a.m., but has now been extended to at least 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck crashed into the center divider just before 2 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but large equipment was brought in to upright the big rig, whose load of concert of equipment also had to be cleaned up.

Just the far right lane is open to traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch