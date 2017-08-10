There Goes The Neighborhood? Number Of Planned Applebee’s Closures To Double

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) – The parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar announced plans Thursday to double the number of restaurant closures it plans on making in the coming weeks and months.
Glendale-based DineEquity had previously announced plans to close 40 to 60 restaurants, but that number was increased Thursday to as many as 135 locations.
Applebee’s has roughly half a dozen store locations across Southern California, but it wasn’t immediately clear which, if any, of those would be affected.
Locations selected for closures “will be based on several criteria, including franchisee profitability, operational results and meeting our brand quality standards,” according to DineEquity.
“We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing under-performing restaurants and enhancing the supply chain,” said Richard J. Dahl, chairman and interim CEO of DineEquity. “We are focusing on operations and elevating the guest experience, whether in our restaurants or off-premise.”
The announcement coincided with the company’s revelation that Stephen Joyce, CEO of Choice Hotels International, has been tapped to replace Dahl as its new CEO in September.
DineEquity is also the parent company of IHOP.
