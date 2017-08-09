Scaramucci To Guest On ‘Late Show’ With Colbert Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert’s late-night show next week.

The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert’s “The Late Show” on Monday.

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump’s administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job.

His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

Stephen Colbert took to Twitter to announce his big get.

On Monday 8/14 Anthony Scaramucci will be my guest on @colbertlateshow. This is just a heads up for our censors to get ready! #themooch — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier canceled.

Colbert’s gleeful and snarky focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead. Scaramucci surely knows Colbert isn’t a big Trump fan so this booking is a coup for the host — and will clearly get many tuned in for a dose of curiosity.

59% of Americans think Trump's presidency has been a failure. The other 41% still don’t have twitter. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 9, 2017

Will Scaramucci stay loyal to Trump or shoot from the lip?

