San Clemente Beach Reopens After Shark Sighting

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — The beach is reopened in San Clemente after a great white shark was spotted Wednesday.
The beach was shut down for about four hours.
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday lifeguards said that 10 different people reported seeing a 10-foot shark swimming right near the pier.
Lifeguards said that they flew their drone overhead. They couldn’t detect a shark from the sky but they said it doesn’t mean there wasn’t one swimming deeper underwater.
On Saturday there was another shark sighting in the same area. They shut the waters down for a few hours until they determined it was safe.
They are very careful now ever since the shark attack several months ago in San Onofre.
Lifeguards warned people to get out of the water if they made contact with any part of the water between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.