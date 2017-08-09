Rams, Chargers Hold 2nd Joint Practice Wednesday

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers will conduct a joint practice Wednesday at UC Irvine, which Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he expected to be similar to Saturday’s.

“It will be a good practice,” Lynn said after Tuesday’s practice at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa. “No takedowns, competitive, clean, just a little more intensity.”

Lynn said that in Saturday’s joint practice at StubHub Center, the Chargers “didn’t quite understand the tempo in the beginning.”

“Now that we understand the tempo I want to see a little bit more intensity,” Lynn said.

The Rams did not practice Tuesday and coach Sean McVay was not asked on Monday about the joint practice.

RAMS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

The Rams, meanwhile, continue to be without the services of Pro Bowl defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who is holding out in hopes for a new contract.

The practice is set to begin at 4:30 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m. Admission is free.

The practice has been designated as “Throwback Day,” will fans encouraged to wear their throwback apparel and celebrate the Rams’ history. The first 3,500 fans in attendance will receive commemorative Rams throwback flags.

Former Rams standouts will be available for autograph and photo opportunities.

