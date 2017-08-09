Powerball, Mega Millions Both Worth More Than $300M This Week

August 9, 2017 5:37 AM
Filed Under: California Lottery, Mega Millions, Powerball

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — There are two chances to hit the jackpot this week.

For the first time ever, both Powerball and Mega Millions have reached more than $300 million at the same time.

mega millions jackpot Powerball, Mega Millions Both Worth More Than $300M This WeekA ticket sold in California matched five of the six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing and is worth just over $1 million. But because no one matched all six numbers, Friday’s prize has rolled over to an estimated $382 million, the sixth biggest jackpot in the 15-year history of the game.

However, Powerball’s prize is no chump change either. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $307 million, with a cash option good for $193 million before taxes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch