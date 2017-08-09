Powerball, Mega Millions Both Worth More Than $300M This Week

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — There are two chances to hit the jackpot this week.
For the first time ever, both Powerball and Mega Millions have reached more than $300 million at the same time.
A ticket sold in California matched five of the six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing and is worth just over $1 million. But because no one matched all six numbers, Friday’s prize has rolled over to an estimated $382 million, the sixth biggest jackpot in the 15-year history of the game.
However, Powerball’s prize is no chump change either. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $307 million, with a cash option good for $193 million before taxes.