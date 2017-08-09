Mayor Garcetti Taps Packer To Lead Department of Cannabis Regulation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Cat Packer has been tapped as the first executive director of the new Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation.
Mayor Eric Garcetti made the appointment Wednesday.
The department was created in June after L.A. voters approved the local regulation and taxation of cannabis earlier this year.
“Taxing and regulating legal cannabis in Los Angeles will be a complex process — we need someone leading the effort who understands and can navigate those nuances,” said Garcetti. “Cat’s experience makes her an excellent fit for this new role. I am confident that her work will help us implement new regulations in a way that is fair and equitable for all of our communities, respects our neighborhoods and raises valuable new revenue for City services.”
Packer’s new role will include launching the department and leading the implementation of the new cannabis regulations. Her appointment is subject to City Council confirmation.
The revenue generated from taxing cannabis could bring millions of dollars to the city’s general fund.
Last November, California voters approved Prop. 64, which paves the way for legalizing recreational marijuana across the state. A recent study estimates marijuana legalization could be a $5 billion boon to the state’s economy.