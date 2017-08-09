Man Barricaded Inside Home In Beverly Grove

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA.com) — Police are surrounding a home in Beverly Grove where a man is barricaded inside.
The standoff is happening right now in the 600 block of N. Edinburgh Ave.
CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports that the entire area around Melrose and Crescent Heights is locked down.
There are SWAT team members on the ground trying to end the standoff as quickly as possible.
On Wednesday evening a call came into possibly either the FBI or possibly through the LAPD. That information has not been confirmed yet.
Authorities arrived at the scene where a child and a woman were inside with the man. The authorities were worried that he was armed so they began a negotiation process.
Authorities are still trying to determine if it is a hostage situation.
The wife and the child eventually came out of the home.
The man is still inside and could be armed.
Check back for updates on this developing story.