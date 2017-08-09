Dodgers Announce Nicknames For Players Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — For the first time, the MLB and MLB Players Association will hold their inaugural Players Weekend on August 25-27.
Players around the league will be wearing non-traditional colorful uniforms featuring alternate designs. The uniforms will feature the player’s desired nickname on the back of the jersey instead of their last name, along with a special sleeve patch showing a child evolving into a major leaguer.
Underneath the patch, each player will get the opportunity to feature the name of someone who helped them get to where they are in their career.
Along with the alterations to the uniforms, players will also be able to wear customized cleats, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, and bats in games.
The Dodgers released the nicknames of those who will be participating in this weekend’s festivities.
Here is a list of some of the Dodgers player’s nicknames:
Cody Bellinger: Cody Love
Clayton Kershaw: Kersh
Justin Turner: Red Turn 2
Chris Taylor: CT3
Chase Utley: Silver Fox
Adrian Gonzalez: El Titan
Kenta Meada: Maeken
Logan Forsythe: Logie Bear
Yasmani Grandal: YRG Jr.
Kenley Jansen: Ma’Montro
Yasiel Puig: Wild Horse
Alex Wood: Woodman
Brandon Morrow: B Mo
Andre Ethier: Daddy
Austin Barnes: Sam
Kike Hernandez: Kike
Pedro Baez: La Mula
Rich Hill: Brice
Joc Pederson: Dizzy
At the end of the weekend, game-worn Players Weekend jerseys will be auctioned at MLB.com/auctions with all the proceeds donated to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.