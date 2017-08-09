Dodgers Announce Nicknames For Players Weekend

August 9, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, Dodgers, MLB, Players Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — For the first time, the MLB and MLB Players Association will hold their inaugural Players Weekend on August 25-27.

Players around the league will be wearing non-traditional colorful uniforms featuring alternate designs.  The uniforms will feature the player’s desired nickname on the back of the jersey instead of their last name, along with a special sleeve patch showing a child evolving into a major leaguer.

Underneath the patch, each player will get the opportunity to feature the name of someone who helped them get to where they are in their career.

Along with the alterations to the uniforms, players will also be able to wear customized cleats, batting gloves, wristbands, compression sleeves, and bats in games.

The Dodgers released the nicknames of those who will be participating in this weekend’s festivities.

Here is a list of some of the Dodgers player’s nicknames:

Cody Bellinger: Cody Love

Clayton Kershaw: Kersh

Justin Turner: Red Turn 2

Chris Taylor: CT3

Chase Utley: Silver Fox

Adrian Gonzalez: El Titan

Kenta Meada: Maeken

Logan Forsythe: Logie Bear

Yasmani Grandal: YRG Jr.

Kenley Jansen: Ma’Montro

Yasiel Puig: Wild Horse

Alex Wood: Woodman

Brandon Morrow: B Mo

Andre Ethier: Daddy

Austin Barnes: Sam

Kike Hernandez: Kike

Pedro Baez: La Mula

Rich Hill: Brice

Joc Pederson: Dizzy

At the end of the weekend, game-worn Players Weekend jerseys will be auctioned at MLB.com/auctions with all the proceeds donated to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch