LAUSD Superintendent Takes Aim At 100 Percent Graduation Rate

August 9, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: graduation rate, High School, LAUSD

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — One hundred percent high school graduation rate – it’s the new, ambitious goal unveiled by Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Michelle King.

King announced the lofty goal at her yearly “State of the District” address to nearly 1,500 administrators and staff members.

LAUSD’s graduation rate climbed to 77 percent for the class of 2017, the fifth year in a row that it has gone up.

As part of the new goal, King said the district will focus on preschool programs and enhancing early childhood education, in the hopes it will pay off when those kids reach high school.

The first day of school for LAUSD is Tuesday.

