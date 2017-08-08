Search On For Sierra Madre Man Missing Since Sunday

SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA.com) – A search is underway for a Sierra Madre man who went missing Sunday morning.
Carl Foote was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Merrill and Highland avenues. He was reported missing Sunday night by his wife and did not report to work Monday morning.
Sierra Madre police say Foote — an avid hiker, cyclist and walker – left his home without taking his vehicle or any personal belongings, including his wallet or cell phone. It’s unclear if Foote left for a hike. Foote is very familiar with the trails in Sierra Madre, police said.
No foul play is suspected in his disappearance. Sierra Madre police and Pasadena police choppers have been looking for Foote, with help from Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team and several church and community groups.
He is described as tall, 6-foot-9, and lean, about 200 pounds. He may be wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts to the knees, white socks and tennis shoes.
One Comment