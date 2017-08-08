Accused Serial Burglar Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Almost $100K Worth Of Designer Handbags

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — Burbank police have arrested a suspected serial burglar accused of breaking into stores in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties.
Douglas Arevalo-Alvarado, 40, was arrested on July 28 while breaking into a jewelry store in the 18500 block of Brookhurst Street in Fountain Valley, Burbank police announced Tuesday.
The suspect was also accused of burglarizing Luxmary Handbags located at 3421West Magnolia Boulevard in Burbank.
Police said the burglar, cut the power to the store, pried open a back door and stole more than $90,000 worth of desinger handbags and purses on July 7.
A vehicle linked to the Luxmary break-in was also linked to several other burglaries in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Orange counties, according to detectives.
Burbank police said they found a number of purses and handbags stolen from Luxmary after searching Arevalo-Alvarado’s storage unit in Hollywood.
Investigators also recovered jewelry stolen in other burglaries and watches stolen from Toluca Watch Company at 4200 West Riverside Drive in Burbank in June.
Arevalo-Alvarado was booked into Burbank City Jail and held on $500,000 bail. He is due in court on Aug. 17.
One Comment