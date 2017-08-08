Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Ranks As Country’s 7th Best Hospital

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — U.S. News and World Report Tuesday ranked Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood the country’s seventh-best hospital.
The ranking dropped from fifth place on the magazine’s annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center came in at 11th, up from 17th last year.
Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center was ranked second-best hospital in California and first in the Los Angeles area. The facility scored national rankings in 15 specialties and 10 children’s specialties.
Cedars-Sinai ranked fourth in the state and second in the Los Angeles area.
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach ranked eighth in the state, Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena placed ninth and Keck Hospital of USC was 10th.
For the Los Angeles area, the best hospitals behind UCLA and Cedars-Sinai were Hoag Memorial, Huntington Memorial, Keck, UC Irvine Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance and a tie between St. Joseph Hospital in Orange and St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton.
The Mayo Clinic claimed the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year.
2017-18 Best Hospitals Honor Roll
1. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
2. Cleveland Clinic
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore
4. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
5. UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco
6. University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers, Ann Arbor
7. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Westwood
8. New York-Presbyterian Hospital, N.Y.
9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, Calif.
10. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia
11. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
12. Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis
13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago
14. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside, Pittsburgh
15. University of Colorado Hospital, Aurora
16. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia
17. Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.
18. Mount Sinai Hospital, New York
19. NYU Langone Medical Center, New York
20. Mayo Clinic Phoenix
