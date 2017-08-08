Helicopters, K9 Officers Search Pacoima Neighborhood After Pursuit Ends

PACOIMA (CBSLA.com) — Police searched a Pacoima neighborhood early Tuesday morning after a police pursuit ended in the area.
Helicopters and K-9 officers were deployed into the area of Bradley and Correnti to search for at least one suspect that took off after the car stopped.
Officers had tried to pull the car over because of a possible DUI, but instead of stopping, the driver took off.
Police say the driver was eventually taken into custody, while at least one more suspect is at large.
