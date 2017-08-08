Nightly 210 Freeway Closures To Cause Delays, Congestion All Week

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) – Caltrans has begun nightly closures on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena, La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge as part of a pavement rehabilitation project.

The closures, which began Monday, run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through Saturday, Aug. 12.

Residents and businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with the work, Caltrans officials warned, although water trucks will be used to minimize dust during the work. Noise levels are not expected to exceed state and federal regulations.

As part of the project, the westbound Angeles Crest Highway (Loop) on-ramp and westbound Ocean View Boulevard off-ramp will be closed through August.

The following closures are planned for eastbound I-210 between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday:

— Up to four lanes between Lowell Avenue to Mountain Street.

— Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound 2 Freeway.

— Eastbound I-210 connector to southbound 710 Freeway.

The following closures are planned for the westbound I-210:

— Up to 3 lanes between Mountain Street and Lowell Avenue.

— Gould Avenue, Walnut Street and Ocean View Boulevard on-ramps.

— Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta Avenue and Lowell Avenue off-ramps.

— Mountain Street, Lincoln Avenue, Arroyo Boulevard, Berkshire Place, Angeles Crest Highway and Pennsylvania Avenue on and off-ramps.

— Westbound I-210 connector to southbound 2 Freeway.

— Westbound I-210 connector to southbound 710 Freeway.

Northbound 2 Freeway:

— The northbound 2 Freeway ramp to the eastbound I-210 will be closed every night, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., through Saturday.

— The northbound 2 Freeway connector to the westbound 210 Freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Saturday.

Northbound 710 Freeway:

— The Del Mar Boulevard on-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

— California Boulevard on-ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound 134 Freeway:

— Eastbound State Route 134 connector to westbound I-210 will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of construction activities and closures. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan ahead and use alternate routes.

